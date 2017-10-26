Shania Twain Rocks ‘Man I Feel Like a Woman’ Corset and Boots 18 Years Later

Shania Twain’s 1999 music video for her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” marks one of the most iconic moments in the singer’s career, when she donned a black corset, matching top hat and white shirt to deliver a girl power anthem that is just as relevant today as it was upon its release.

Eighteen years later, Twain can still fit into that corset, and did so for her recent music video for “Life’s About To Get Good.”

This week, the singer appeared on The Talk, where she talked about wearing the iconic outfit again.

“It’s the actual, original outfit from the top to the bottom, and we pulled it out of the museum, borrowed it basically, and I’m thinking ‘It’s a great idea, if I can actually fit into it!’” Twain said. “Honestly, I had to squeeze into this thing.”

Twain later performed “Life’s About To Get Good” on the show.

The video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” flipped the script on Robert Palmer’s 1986 video for “Addicted to Love,” which saw the singer surrounded by women. In Twain’s video, she is surrounded by men playing various instruments as she sings.

In September, Twain released her first studio album in 15 years, Now, and will head out on tour to support the album in May.

