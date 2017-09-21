Shania Twain Joins New Singing Competition Series as Mentor

Shania Twain is moving into a new role as mentor on an upcoming singing competition show.

Twain has signed on to the Canadian show The Launch alongside mentors Fergie and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

The Launch will debut in 2018 as a six-part show created and co-judged by American Idol‘s Scott Borchetta. The show will feature a group of unsigned musicians competing to create a new hit song in two days.

“We are honored to welcome this stellar, category-defying, homegrown talent on board The Launch,” Bell Media president Randy Lennox, a co-producer on the series, said in a statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is expected that The Launch will team with a major international partner.

This will not be Twain’s first time on a singing competition show, as she recently mentored The Voice and also served as a guest-judge on American Idol.

Her album Now is set to be released on Sept. 29.

