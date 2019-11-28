Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Head to New Orleans for Thanksgiving (Exclusive)

It will be a Cajun Thanksgiving for Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi. The American Idol alum reveals the couple will head to Louisiana for Thanksgiving, and spend Christmas with his family.

“Married life is awesome!” McCreery boasted to PopCulture.com. “She’s my life’s greatest joy. She’s an incredible lady. For the holidays we kind of have to split them up. So, Thanksgiving is with her family. Christmas is my family. Going to New Orleans this year for Thanksgiving. Probably going to like New York or Florida for Christmas. TBD, to be determined, so we’ll see.”

McCreery, who spent last Christmas in New Orleans with Gabi’s family, is back at radio with “In Between,” the third and perhaps final single from 2018 Seasons Change record.

“It’s one of my songs I wrote a few years ago and I’m excited it’s finally getting a shot,” McCreery said. “It’s just about my life, where I’m at, who I am, and hope folks are enjoying it.”

Prior to “In Between,” McCreery released “This Is It,” about his relationship with Gabi. The song, which became a No. 1 hit, was one of the more personal songs the North Carolina native has ever recorded, but that’s the only way McCreery knows to write music.

“I feel like that’s kind of how you have to be,” McCreery noted. “At least that’s the way I write. I know some folks can write and pull stuff out of thin air and it’s an amazing song, but for me, I gotta live it or know somebody who has lived it, and that’s just the way I roll. It’s kind of how I start at least with songwriting.

McCreery is also back in the studio working on his fourth studio album, which he promises will be just as personal as Seasons Change, if not more.

“We’re excited about it,” teased the singer. “We’ve been writing a lot of the songs, just about life. A lot about my wife; a lot of great material there. Just a couple weeks we’ll be back in the studio and making new music. Between See You Tonight and Seasons Change, it took five years for that, but we’re not doing that again. We’re gonna have them ready to go.”

McCreery wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change but admits he might change things up for his next set of tunes.

“I’m hoping to write as many as I can for this next record,” said McCreery. “I don’t know if it’ll be every song, ’cause we been getting a lot of good songs pitched to us, but we’ll see.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin