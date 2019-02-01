Scotty McCreery Hints the New England Patriots Should Send Him to Super Bowl LIII

Scotty McCreery is a HUGE New England Patriots fan – and he isn’t about to apologize for it. Even though it seems plenty of people want anyone but the Patriots to win Super Bowl LIII, the North Carolina native will be enthusiastically cheering for his favorite team.

“I’ve been a lifelong Patriots fan,” McCreery shared at a recent media event. “My dad’s from Boston, the Boston area. I’m a big fan. It’s just like the first year; it seems like everybody is picking against the Pats. They think [Tom] Brady’s too old, and that he doesn’t have the team around him, so it’s been interesting. But luckily they made their way back to the big game. Hopefully I’ll be there. If not I’ll be watching at home, but I’m excited.”

McCreery, who posted a photo of both himself and his new dog, Moose, in Patriots gear on social media, goes so far as to hint that the Patriots, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles last year, might want McCreery in the stands if they hope to defeat the Rams.

“I mean, if the Patriots are listening, I’ve been to two Super Bowls,” McCreery told ABC News. “I went to the one in Phoenix. They almost lost it on the one-yard line, and they didn’t. They ended up winning that one.”

“I went to the one in Houston a couple years ago where they were down 28 to 3 and I thought it was over, but they came back and won,” he continued. “And last year, I wasn’t there.”

Although the American Idol alum was there to perform the two times he went, he would be more than willing to just go and watch.

“The previous two years, I sang for the Patriots and sang for their fans, and last year, I couldn’t make it happen. They didn’t have their good luck charm in the stands, and they lost,” McCreery maintained. “This year, if they’d like their good luck charm to be back there, I took the weekend off. I’m available. I can be there in a heartbeat.”

Whether McCreery’s beloved team win or lose, the singer still has plenty celebrate, including his Top 10 single, “This Is It,” which seems poised to follow “Five More Minutes” in being his second No. 1 hit.

“It’s been incredible,” McCreery admitted. “I think one of the things this song has done is invite the folks into our lives. Especially the music video. That was kind of our way of inviting everybody to the wedding, without inviting everybody to our wedding. We only had about 200 spots for friends and family.”

“I love talking about Gabi,” he continued. “I love singing about Gabi. She’s my best friend. I wrote the song for her, and the fact I get to share that with everyone is wonderful.”

The Super Bowl LIII will air on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Al Pereira