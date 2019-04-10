Scotty McCreery on Marriage to Wife, Gabi: ‘Teamwork Makes the Dream Work’

Scotty McCreery will soon celebrate his one-year anniversary, on June 16, to his longtime love, Gabi, and the American Idol alum says life with her couldn’t be any better.

“We’re still learning but we’re having a blast,” McCreery told PopCulture.com. “I don’t know if there’s a lot of surprising because we’ve known each other our whole life. But living together – I’ve got just a few bruises on my back from getting kicked in the middle of the night when I’m snoring and her telling me to shut up. We’re a good team. We really are a good team. Teamwork makes the dream work. That’s what we go by.”

McCreery wasn’t exactly sure how they would celebrate their first anniversary, but he did at least know what they would eat for dessert.

“The wedding cake is still in the freezer so we’ll break that out and have a little slice of our wedding cake,” the singer revealed. “We don’t plan too far in advance, but we might have a little spa day and relax and just kind of hang out. I think she’d like that. I’d like that.”

McCreery is back on the radio with “In Between,” his latest single. The song, which follows his first two No. 1 hits, “Five More Minutes” and “This Is It,” is a personal look at his own life, which McCreery has been more and more willing to share with his fans.

“We were just talking about life that day and kind of where I was at when I was 21, 22 years old,” McCreery said of the song, which he wrote with Jessi Alexander, Frank Rogers and Jonathan Singleton. “We didn’t have a tie or a hook or anything. We just kind of were talking and the song kind of came out that way. It’s about life and balance and knowing who you are and hopefully folks enjoy it.”

McCreery is working on the follow-up to his 2018 Seasons Change album, where he promises he will continue to write and record songs that are personal, and meaningful, to him.

“I’m not going to change it up,” he vowed. “Now that things are working. I feel like that’s just country music though. I feel like it’s real people telling real stories. It’s what we’re doing right now with the songs, and it’s amazing that folks are relating to them like they are. It’s so cool that they’re enjoying it.”

The 25-year-old knows there is a vulnerability in sharing his own personal stories in his music, which no longer bothers him like it might have early in his career.

“Any time you’re out there telling folks your story and where you’re at in life, there’s a little bit of that,” McCreery conceded. “But, I find country music fans are amazing, and loyal, and they got your back. I’m happy to share with them.”

Download “In Between” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Kempin/ACMA2019