Scotty McCreery Earns First No. 1 Hit With ‘Five More Minutes’

Scotty McCreeery has earned his first No. 1 hit, with his latest single, “Five More Minutes.” The song, co-written by McCreery, was inspired by McCreery’s beloved grandfather, who passed away in 2015.

“There was a time I thought this song would never see the light of day,” McCreery said. “Seeing this song, inspired by my Granddaddy Bill, go gold and then become my first number one means the world to me! After writing it with Frank Rogers and Monty Criswell, I tweeted out that ‘I think I just wrote my favorite song I’ve ever written,’ and that still holds true today.”

“Five More Minutes” is the debut single from McCreery’s upcoming Seasons Change album, which McCreery says will show his fans how much he has grown since winning Season 10 of American Idol in 2011.

“In the last five years, I have grown from a teenager to a man, moved out on my own, lost my grandfather, proposed to the love of my life, and learned more about myself than I could have imagined,” McCreery said. “This all shows up in the 11 songs on Seasons Change, and I cannot wait to share this music with my fans after such a long time between releases.”

In between spending time on the road, McCreery is also planning his upcoming nuptials to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal.

“Right now we are inviting about 230 people, so yep, it’s going to be a good size wedding,” McCreery recently revealed to Rare Country, adding that getting everything done for the big day has been a challenge. “I’ve never been one for organization … I went to Target last week and bought a planner, and now I have it where all my stuff is in red, Gabi’s stuff in blue and everything else in black.”

Seasons Change will be out on March 16. The record is available for pre-order on Amazon and iTunes.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Scotty McCreery