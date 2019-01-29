Scotty McCreery Apologizes to Thief Who Broke Into His Truck

Scotty McCreery is apologizing to the person who broke into his truck – sort of. The American idol alum shared the damage on Twitter, acknowledging the thief likely didn’t get exactly what he wanted.

Get back to Nashville to find my truck broken into.. just want to apologize to whoever did this… You really picked the wrong country singers truck to break into. Got nothing for ya… That is, unless you’re a big fan of Elvis or the O Brother Where Art Thou soundtrack 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ojc5XGa7RJ — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) January 29, 2019

“Get back to Nashville to find my truck broken into,” McCreery wrote. “Just want to apologize to whoever did this… You really picked the wrong country singers truck to break into. Got nothing for ya… That is, unless you’re a big fan of Elvis or the O Brother Where Art Thou soundtrack.”

Not all is looking down for McCreery. The North Carolina native and his new bride, Gabi, are now the proud parents of a yellow lab named Moose.

“I love that guy,” McCreery said on the Ty Bentli Show. “He was barking this morning. I had to catch an early flight. i was like, ‘Buddy, you gotta calm down.’ He’s just a ball of energy. He’s like a cartoon dog. His face looks like a dang cartoon.”

McCreery is also enjoying life with Gabi, after the couple’s June nuptials.

“She’s incredible and we make a great team, and to be able to go through life together is one of my biggest joys,” McCreery told PEOPLE. She always sees the best in people so it rubs off on me when I’m having a down day. Just going home to her perks me up a little.”

McCreery likely won’t be in his truck much over the next few months. The singer will spend the first part of 2019 headlining his own Seasons Change Tour, which takes him to his favorite place night after night: the stage.

“Nothing fires me up like a big crowd, so that’s always awesome,” McCreery told PopCulture.com. “But with this tour we’re doing GA [general admission] rooms, a few grand in there. It’s always nice, just pack everyone in there, the energy’s all in one big space; it’s just ready to explode. Those are probably my favorite shows. Everybody’s just right up on you. You can really just look in their eyes, and their pupils and feed off each other. It can be really fun.”

Find a list of all of McCreery’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Al Pereira