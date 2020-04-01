Sara Evans Announces Upcoming Memoir, ‘Born to Fly’

Sara Evans has announced that she will be releasing her first memoir in September, titled Born to Fly. The book will coincide with the 20-year anniversary of Evans’ 2000 album Born to Fly, which earned a 2x-platinum certification and is the singer’s best-selling album.

“I am so excited to release my memoir this year,” Evans said in a statement. “With 2020 being the twentieth anniversary of my Born To Fly album release, which was such a pivotal project for me and my career on so many levels, this book really brings everything full circle. I am so proud of how it all came together and can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The memoir is set to feature stories about Evans’ career and life in the spotlight as well as “what inspires her and how her faith keeps her strong,” a press release shares. “Drawing on stories from her own life, she shares wisdom on topics ranging from motherhood and marriage to finding your purpose.”

Born To Fly will be released on Sept. 8, 2020 and is currently available for pre-order. The book will be published by Howard Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

“I’m so excited to finally reveal a project I’ve been keeping a secret for a while now… 4 years in the making… I’ve written a memoir called BORN TO FLY!!” Evans wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “I wrote about my childhood in Missouri and performing in a family band that led to my career in the music industry, my path to love, and how important faith is in my life. I’ve included many stories I’ve never shared before.”

Evans began singing at a young age, performing in her family’s band. She moved to Nashville in 1991 before leaving and moving back in 1995, when she began to record demos. After a songwriter was impressed by one, he helped Evans sign a deal with RCA Records and she released her first album in 1997. The Missouri native has released eight studio albums in total and has won an ACM Award and a CMA Award. On May 15, she will release Copy That, a cover album and her first solo record in nearly three years.

