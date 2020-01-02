Sam Hunt Teases New Song, ‘Sinning With You,’ After ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance

Only one day after New Year’s Day, and two days after Sam Hunt‘s performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to usher in 2020 received mixed reviews from fans, the singer is teasing a new song. Hunt shared a clip of “Sinning With You” on social media, revealing the song would drop at midnight on Jan. 3.

Sinning With You | Available Midnight ET pic.twitter.com/CIgkqXhSOK — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) January 2, 2020

Hunt performed both “Kinfolk” and “Body Like a Back Road” during his New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, with some people questioning why he performed on a popular drinking holiday shortly after he was arrested for a DUI.

“Sam Hunt said ‘be careful tonight’ yet got arrested for a DUI 2 months ago……” one person tweeted.

“Sam Hunt is performing in Times Square & all I can think is this dude had a DUI just a few weeks ago & now here he is on the biggest drinking night of the year,” wrote another. “Hope he figured out how to work Uber….”

Hunt was arrested on Nov. 21, after he was spotted driving the wrong way down a road. He was pulled over by police, and a subsequent test revealed his blood alcohol content was .173. more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Hunt later spoke out about the incident on social media, expressing regret over his choices.

Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again. — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) November 22, 2019

“Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” Hunt wrote. “It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

Hunt previously hinted fans would soon have new music. His freshman album, Montevallo, was released in 2014, and Hunt has dropped tracks, but not a full record, since then. Much has happened in Hunt’s personal life over the past six years, including his marriage to his wife, Hannah Fowler, which he said would likely not be reflected much in his next project.

“I don’t write a lot of love songs, for whatever reason,” Hunt told Billboard. “I need adversity to find inspiration and I don’t have a whole lot of turmoil in my love life right now. It’s pretty steady, so I’ve had to try to find inspiration. A lot of it had come from the transition that I’ve gone through from being in my 20s and single for a lot of that time to being in a committed relationship with somebody who I know will be with me for the long haul. It’s not necessarily reflective of where I am now. I guess the songs are more a reflection of the transition.”

