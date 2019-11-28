Sam Hunt Reveals His Surprising Favorite Drink at Thanksgiving

When Sam Hunt sits down for a Thanksgiving meal with his family, his favorite drink isn’t alcohol. The singer, who was arrested last week for a DUI, says he prefers a much healthier drink, to go along with all of his favorite foods over the holiday.

“When I pile my plate up, it’s mostly turkey and then I’ll put a little dressing on the side, and I’ll usually go ahead and grab my dessert on the first run [laughs] and have it ready before it all disappears,” Hunt told UMG. “Those are the really the three things. It’s strange, but since I was very young, I’ve always loved drinking milk, my brothers too, we drank lots of milk.

“My cousins, who grew up down the road, they always looked at us funny when we wanted to drink milk with our Thanksgiving meal,” he continued. “They would have Coke or whatever else. So, I still get turkey, dressing, a piece of pecan pie and a big ol’ glass of milk.”

When Hunt was pulled over early in the morning on Nov. 21, he was found driving the wrong way down the street, and a subsequent test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .173, more than twice the legal limit of .08. One day later, Hunt spoke out about the incident, vowing he had learned his lesson.

Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again. — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) November 22, 2019

Hunt just dropped “Kinfolks” from an upcoming new album. The record will be Hunt’s second full-length project, and his first since Montevallo was released in 2014.

Following Hunt’s arrest, he pulled out of his scheduled performance at the upcoming NASCAR Awards, with Chris Janson just announced as his replacement. Hunt has one concert currently scheduled, on Dec. 4 in Brooklyn, New York. Updates will be posted on Hunt’s website.

