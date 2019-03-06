Ryan Hurd Is ‘So Proud’ of Wife, Maren Morris, Ahead of ‘GIRL’ Album Release

Ryan Hurd’s wife, Maren Morris, will release her highly-anticipated sophomore album, GIRL on Friday, March 8. While millions of country music fans are anxious to hear the record, no one is more excited than the doting husband.

It’s late, but before all the craziness happens, I just want to say that I am so proud of my beautiful wife Maren. She put her album together in our kitchen, and she poured her entire self into every single second of it. To me, it is perfect, and I am so excited for you to hear. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) March 6, 2019

“It’s late, but before all the craziness happens, I just want to say that I am so proud of my beautiful wife Maren,” Hurd boasted on Twitter. “She put her album together in our kitchen, and she poured her entire self into every single second of it. To me, it is perfect, and I am so excited for you to hear.”

This isn’t the first time Hurd has spoken out in support of his wife. The “To a T” singer previously sang Morris’ praises after she released the title track of her next record.

“So proud of this girl,” Hurd wrote on social media. “And Girl. Everyone asked if she was making a pop record, and she went and made something uniquely Maren. And even after hearing it a hundred times in our kitchen, it still is so right. Huge smiles for you, Girl.”

GIRL, which includes collaborations with both Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne, is a collection of sounds that Morris is drawn to, even if they aren’t all country.

“There are songs on this album that are pop-leaning or even kind of ’90s R&B, then there are moments that are very Carole King,” Morris told PEOPLE. “I’m still very connected to my original roots, which are in my version of country music. I have to do me.”

“I can’t really try to sound like anyone else or be this pop star — I’m myself,” she continued. “I definitely love pop music, and I’m constantly inspired by it as a songwriter, and I loved being a part of this cataclysm that was ‘The Middle’ for this past year. But I don’t know that I can just waltz out the gate and be like, ‘This is a pop record.’”

GIRL comes out one day before Morris hits the road on her Girl: The World Tour, with RaeLynn and Cassadee Pope serving as her opening acts. Most of the shows are already sold out. See what dates are still available at her official website.

