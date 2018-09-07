Runaway June Release ‘Modern and Organic’ Self-Titled EP

Runaway June’s highly-anticipated self-titled EP is out! The five-song record became a labor of love for Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland, who worked on the project for more than two years to make sure it was just right.

“There are some sounds that sound like Shania Twain and Tom Petty and there’s some really raw bluegrassy tones I think too,” Cooke tells PopCulture.com.

“Modern and organic,” adds Mulholland. “Pretty much riding the line for sure.”

The trio previously told PopCulture.com that the EP includes four original songs, as well as a cover of Dwight Yoakam’s “Fast as You.”

“It was so easy,” Wayne says of including the song. “We’d been covering it for a couple of years so we feel like it’s ours now even though we know it’s not. It’s Dwight’s. But it’s just really the last couple of years that we’ve figured out what we like playing live and what the audience responds to and what they like. I think it’s a blessing that it’s taken this long because we wouldn’t have had this group of music if we hadn’t waited.”

“That song is a little glimpse into our live show,” continues Cooke. “That’s our favorite part in the set. We just get really excited to play it every single night, our band loves playing it, so that one was an easy choice. We were like, ‘We should put something in there that gives the fans a little glimpse into our live show if they haven’t seen it.’”

With so much time focusing on writing over the last couple years, Runaway June certainly had plenty of songs to choose from, but they, perhaps surprisingly, say it wasn’t that hard to narrow down the songs for the new record.

“There are certain times where I won’t even think about a song and the girls will say, ‘Hey, we should really listen to that song again, it’s special,’” says Mulholland. “I trust them. I think that helps too and vice versa, we all trust each other. And if there’s something that maybe we overlooked, one of us three will say, “Hey, we’ve got to revisit that song.” I think that helps too.

Runaway June might be out now, but the threesome promise they will have a full-length album before they join Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 next year.

Order Runaway June by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond