Runaway June Perform ‘Buy My Own Drinks’ on ‘Today’

Runaway June stopped by the Today show on Thursday, Nov. 1 to perform their current single, “Buy My Own Drinks,” lighting up the stage with the catchy track.

The performance was the group’s morning show debut, with the trio getting an introduction from hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, with Martina McBride happily standing by.

“Buy My Own Drinks” is an empowerment anthem that tells the story of a brokenhearted protagonist who heads out to a bar alone to try and get over her ex, declining offers for a drink in favor of treating herself.

“I can drop my own change in the jukebox / I can dance all by myself,” the group sings. “‘Till I can stop thinkin’ ’bout, drinkin’ ’bout him, I don’t need nobody else / Yeah, I can buy my own drinks.”

The song was written by Runaway June members Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland along with songwriters Hillary Lindsey and Josh Kear and can be found on Runaway June’s self-titled EP.

“We were pretty careful when we were writing it because we wanted it to be really empowering but we wanted it to be inclusive of everybody where it’s like, she’s just on her own self-love journey,” Wayne told PopCulture.com of the track. “She doesn’t need her friends, she doesn’t need a guy, she doesn’t need anybody, she’s just happy being herself. And I think that’s something that hopefully a lot of people can relate to at some point, finally getting comfortable in your own skin.”

As Halloween is now over, the trio is getting into the holiday spirit with their cover of “Sleigh Ride,” which was released on Nov. 2.

Runaway June is the first all-female trio in over a decade to earn two Top 40 hits, a milestone they achieved with their first two singles, 2016’s “Lipstick” and 2017’s “Wild West.”

Next year, the trio will open for Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and have already opened for acts including Alan Jackson and Garth Brooks.

Cooke told PopCulture.com that nabbing the spot on Underwood’s tour marks “a huge, monumental moment” for the group.

“I wonder if Carrie knows how much this is changing our lives,” Wayne said. “It’s crazy. I’m tearing up even thinking about it. I wonder if she even knows how much of an impact she’s having on us right now. She’s our idol.”

“This isn’t little, this is not a little thing, but it does feel surreal,” Cooke added. “But every little thing that we get is a win and every big thing like this feels like a catapult. My God, we need to hold on, this is going to be a crazy, crazy ride. But it does feel dreamlike, all of this does.”

Photo Credit: NBC News