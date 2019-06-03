‘RHOBH’ Alum Linda Thompson Shares Rarely Seen Photo With Ex Elvis Presley and His Daughter Lisa Marie

Linda Thompson, a former girlfriend of Elvis Presley and an ex-wife of Caitlyn Jenner, shared a throwback photo of herself with the King of Rock and Roll and his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

On Thursday, Thompson shared the backstage photo, which shows herself with Presley and Lisa Marie in the center, surrounded by Thompson’s parents and friends.

“[Throwback Thursday] to a family affair at the Las Vegas Hilton International. Amazing times & memories! Louise, Sam, Elvis, me, mama, daddy & Lisa Marie,” she wrote in the caption.

Thompson, 69, was a beauty pageant queen when she met Presley in 1972. The two broke up in 1976, but remained close friends until Presley died in 1977.

In 1981, Thompson married Caitlyn Jenner, whom she divorced in 1986. They are parents to Brandon and Brody Jenner. Thompson was also married to record producer David Foster from 1991 until 2005, who is now engaged to actress Katharine McPhee.

Thompson’s relationship with Jenner has been rocky recently, after Jenner skipped Brody’s wedding in June 2018. However, on Mother’s Day, they appeared to put their differences aside when Jenner, Thompson and their sons reunited to mark the release of Brandon’s new song “Death to Me.”

“Great night celebrating [Brandon]’s music & video release with family & friends including [Brody], [Jenner’s daughter Cassandra Marino] & [Jenner],” Thompson wrote on Instagram on May 12. “Check out Brandon’s video ‘Death of Me’ on YouTube. You can pre-order the full EP on iTunes. The single ‘Death of Me’ is available now. You will love it!”

Thompson also shared another photo, this time with just Brody and Brandon.

“Being your mother is the greatest honor and accomplishment of my life. My prayer is that all the people of the world could share the expansive heart & unconditional love of good mothers everywhere to make our planet a kinder, more nurturing place for everyone to live,” she wrote.

Thompson is also an actress and successful songwriter. In 2016, she published the memoir A Little Thing Called Life: From Elvis’s Graceland to Bruce Jenner’s Caitlyn & Songs in Between Hardcover. From 2010 to 2013, she appeared in a handful of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episodes.

Excerpts from Thompson’s memoir made headlines in 2016, as she revealed she lost her virginity to Presley when they were living in Las Vegas.

“We were in our king-sized bed on a pedestal, with a mirrored ceiling above us, reflecting Elvis and me tangled in a loving entrainment of arms, legs, kissed and deeply felt intimacy,” she wrote. “Let’s just say if you’re not ready then, you’re never going to be ready in your whole entire lifetime. … I knew I was ready to make love with this man I absolutely adored with all of my heart and soul.”

