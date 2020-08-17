Reese Witherspoon Launching Country Music Competition Series on Apple TV+

Reese Witherspoon is bringing country music to Apple TV+, with the star set to launch the music competition series My Kind of Country on the streamer as an executive producer, Variety reports. My Kind of Country is described as a "groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent" and will mark the third collaboration between Apple TV+ and Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon will executive produce alongside Lauren Neustadter, and Cynthia Stockhammer via Hello Sunshine. Jason Owen, president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment, will also serve as executive producer alongside Izzie Pick Ibarra who is the showrunner for The Masked Singer and Dancing With the Stars. Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher will also executive produce. Adam Blackstone, who has previously worked with artists including Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys and Rihanna, will serve as musical director.

"Well, it’s not looking like I’ll ever fulfill my childhood dreams of becoming @DollyParton… but this might just be the next best thing!" Witherspoon wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I am beyond excited to share that @HelloSunshine will be partnering with @Apple to bring y’all it’s very first competition series called 'My Kind of Country'…. the search for extraordinary country music talent."

The Oscar winner explained that growing up in Nashville, country music has been a "huge" part of her life for "as long as I can remember." "The history of songwriting and recording, the artistry of matching lyrics and chords, the true expression of what is happening to humanity right now... not to mention the dazzling stage performances that bring you to your feet!" she shared. "There are so many remarkably talented people whose voices are being heard right now, but there are many more who have different experiences and remarkable stories that still need to be told in the genre. I’ve been incredibly inspired by all artists who continue to blaze bold new trails and our hope is to discover musicians who are revolutionizing country music and help amplify their voices and bring the JOY of Country Music to everyone around the world!"

It's true that Witherspoon didn't grow up to be Dolly Parton, but she did interview the country music legend for her series Shine On with Reese, where she visited Parton's home in Nashville and even got to take a look inside her closet. Witherspoon also won her Academy Award for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in the 2005 film Walk the Line.