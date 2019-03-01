Reba McEntire on Staying Inspired: ‘It’s Like a Gift from God’

Reba McEntire juggles plenty of creative outlets. In addition to her music, with her 29th studio album, Stronger Than the Truth, out next month, she also has her own line of goods at Dillard’s, a Las Vegas residency, and is pursuing more acting opportunities as well.

She just isn’t willing to take the credit for all of her success.

“When I once in a while think of something and it materializes, it’s just like a gift from God,” the 63-year-old told CMT. “That idea came to me from a Higher Power. I feel very blessed and thankful and grateful to get to do and watch it grow and become something from a little seed to a huge tree. I’m loving it.”

McEntire keeps creating because she says she remains curious, both for what she can do and what those around her can do as well.

“The creativity is so much fun,” said the singer. “And when you get to be a part of somebody else’s creativity, that’s very, very special.”

McEntire also isn’t planning on slowing down, at least not anytime soon. But it’s her refusal to stop creating that she keeps her entertained and engaged in the business.

“I do love to be busy,” McEntire maintained. “I love to stay creative. The things you get to do, the people you get to meet, that’s so much fun.”

Stronger Than the Truth is McEntire’s first release since her award-winning gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, which was released in 2017. Although Stronger Than the Truth is pure country, instead of a faith-based record, McEntire could not have made her current record without first making Sing It Now.

“The response to Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope reinforced my love for recording songs that speak to the heart,” McEntire said of her next album. “So when I started selecting songs for this album, I stuck with that same formula – go with the songs that touch my heart, and hopefully when you hear me singing it, they’ll touch yours too. That honesty once again revealed itself.”

McEntire just shared one of the tracks, “No U in Oklahoma,” from Stronger Than the Truth. McEntire wrote the song with Ronnie Dunn and Donna McSpadden. She also wrote one other song on the record, “In His Mind,” with Liz Hengber and Tommy Lee James.

Stronger Than the Truth will be released on April 5, two days before McEntire returns to host the 2019 ACM Awards.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018