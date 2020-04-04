Randy Houser Pays Tribute to Kenny Rogers With Recording of ‘Love Will Turn You Around’

Randy Houser is one of many country artists remembering Kenny Rogers after his death on March 20, revealing on Instagram this week that he had recorded a cover of Rogers’ “Love Will Turn You Around.” Houser’s cover honors Rogers’ original recording, while also allowing for Houser to flex his own unique voice.

“Kenny Rogers was a huge influence on me as a singer and artist,” Houser wrote. “When I heard he passed, I was hurt like many others. Since I have been home I went downstairs into my studio and decided I would do something to hopefully honor him. So, here it is. I hope this helps bring some peace and positivity to the world in his honor.” Listen to Houser’s cover on streaming platforms here.

Rogers originally released “Love Will Turn You Around” as the lead single from his album of the same name in 1982, and it hit No. 1 on the country and adult contemporary charts and No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Rogers also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Male Country Vocal Performance for the song.

Rogers will further be honored with a performance during Sunday’s special ACM Presents: Our Country, during which Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker will perform “Lucille” and “The Gambler” and Luke Bryan will sing “Coward Of The County.” The artists will deliver their tributes from their homes in pre-recorded performances.

On April 8, CMT will air a special tribute, CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares, on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

The broadcast will feature virtual performances and interviews from Rogers’ friends and other artists including Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill and more. Each contributor will film their segment from their homes, and the performances will be interspersed with rare archival photos, interviews and performances as well as clips and commentary from Rogers.

“Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations and timeless appeal, and we’re honored to pay tribute to his legacy,” Executive Producer and Vice President of Production, Music & Events, CMT Margaret Comeaux said in a statement according to PEOPLE. “Particularly in these turbulent times, we’ll stop and take a moment to allow the memory of our dear friend Kenny to bring us together and inspire us to lend support to those in the music community who are most in need.”

When CMT’s special airs on Wednesday, fans can donate directly to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund by visiting musicares.org/kennyrogers and texting KENNYCARES to 41444 during the broadcast.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring