Priscilla Presley Is Reportedly ‘Happily Single’ Amid Relationship Speculation

Amid recent reports that Priscilla Presley has put her $3.8 million mansion up for sale to help out daughter Lisa Marie Presley, the topic of Elvis Presley‘s former wife’s love life has been making the rounds.

According to a report from Closer, Presley is not dating anybody and is “happily single” right now. The former love of the King of Rock N’ Roll is sometimes the subject of gossip stories from time to time, but reportedly enjoys the coverage despite it not being completely true.

“She’s happily single. She gets a kick out of the occasional gossip stories, the speculation out there about her dating life, but it’s not true,” a source told Closer Weekly. The source also notes that the Naked Gun star has numerous famous male friends, but isn’t romantically linked to any of them.

“She loves her male friendships — [singer] Tom Jones being a very close one,” the source tells Closer. “She was close to Tom and his late wife, Melinda, [and] he’s a dear friend, nothing more. Tom does get naughty sometimes and jokes about romancing Priscilla, but she couldn’t.”

Presley and Elvis were married from 1967 until 1973, having one child together, Lisa Marie. Despite their divorce, Presley still claims to have a special connection to her former husband and his home, Graceland. She opened up about it in a recent interview on TODAY.

“I feel his spirit here. Behind the gates is where he felt most comfortable, where he could just be himself,” Presley told TODAY. “I can visualize him walking down the stairs. We would go out to the stables every morning and just talk. It was probably one of my favorite times.”

She also talked about some of the bad times she had with the rock star, noting that she saw him at the low points of his career.

“I saw him at one of the most vulnerable times of his life. Losing his mother and then being drafted, which was devastating at the top of his career,” Presley continued on TODAY. “I feel a big responsibility to them [his family. Even now, there’s such a connection. We have so many things that you can’t share with anyone else.”

This has played out recently with her daughter’s reported run-in with financial bad luck. Aside from putting her mansion up for sale, Presley has publicly said she is standing by her daughter’s side and sticking with her no matter what. The two have had a rocky relationship in the past, but they’ve always maintained the family connection.

