Priscilla Presley Gushes Over 10-Year-Old Granddaughters in Update About Lisa Marie’s Twins

Amid an ongoing legal battle with her old manager seeking information on exactly how much money is left in the Elvis Presley inheritance, Lisa Marie Presley’s mother Priscilla Presley is sharing an update on her 10-year-old granddaughters, Harper and Finley.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Priscilla said she couldn’t “believe [how] they are so smart [with technology], adding, “I mean, they can handle the phone better than I can. They know how to Google already, they know how to draw things and characters, and oh, my gosh. They’re just little girls experiencing life and having fun.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She went on to share that the girls are fully aware of their family heritage, being the granddaughters of Elvis Presley, and that it’s something they are proud of: “I don’t know how much they can understand at 10 years old. I mean, they know, of course, who he is and they love his music,” she explained. “And they’re in awe when they see how many people come to the vigil and light candles at the [annual] candlelit vigil [at Graceland].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on Sep 22, 2013 at 12:45pm PDT

“It’s their choice on music. We don’t force and enforce,” Priscilla added. “If they want to listen to Elvis music on Sirius XM radio, absolutely. If they want to listen to their own music, absolutely.”

“If they hear an [Elvis] song in a store, they’re very, um, demure about it,” she also shared. “They, you know, they will look at each other and look at us with little smiles. So they’re very respectful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

The girls are Presley’s with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood, though she also parent to 30-year-old actress, Riley Keough and her brother, Benjamin Storm Keough. The pair are Presley’s children from her previous marriage to musician Danny Keough.

Notably, many have pointed out how much Benjamin resembles his late rock ‘n’ roll icon grandfather, which is something that has also not gone unnoticed by Priscilla.

“I see a little of [Elvis in Benjamin] as well, but you know, Ben very much is his own person,” she told Us Weekly. “He strives for that so we don’t make a really big deal about it. There’s a resemblance, but we just let him be Ben, which I think is beautiful so that he can find out what he wants to do and be who he is.”

Priscilla’s conversation with the outlet comes ahead of Graceland’s first annual Elegant Southern Style Weekend. She will be hosting the event from Sept. 27 to 29.

Photo Credit: Getty Images