Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute to Husband Keith Urban in Emotional Golden Globes Speech

Nicole Kidman was a winner at last night’s 2018 Golden Globes ceremony, taking home the trophy for Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie, for her role as Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies.

But perhaps it was her husband, Keith Urban, who was the biggest winner of the night, at least according to Kidman’s emotional acceptance speech.

“Keith Urban, when my cheek is against yours, everything melts away, and that is love,” Kidman shared. “It’s true. I love you so much.”

The Australian native also took time to thank her fellow castmates, including Renee Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz, along with her mother, Janelle Kidman.

“My mama was an advocate for the women’s movement when I was growing up, and because of her, I’m standing here,” said Kidman. “My achievements are her achievements.”

In addition, Kidman spoke out about the premise of the HBO series, based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 best-selling novel of the same name, which Kidman says is creating an important dialogue in the wake of the #metoo movement, sparked by the Harvey Weinsten scandal.

“This character that I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now — abuse,” Kidman said. “I do believe, and I hope, we can elicit change, through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let’s keep the conversation alive.”

The actress may have paid tribute to her husband, but she has acknowledged that it is difficult for him to watch her play the character.

“When he watched Big Little Lies he was disturbed,” she said. “He says that when he hears me scream or cry from a certain place in my soul it’s almost like it goes straight into him and he has a visceral reaction immediately. Because his brain and his heart doesn’t discern between acting and real life. They’re the same sounds for him. It throws him.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/KeithUrban