Miranda Lambert Tourmate, Elle King, Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend

Miranda Lambert’s upcoming Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tourmate, Elle King, is getting married! King announced her engagement to her boyfriend (who she has only identified as Jim), by showing off a large diamond on her tattooed hand on social media.

“Happy birthday to me!” King gushed. “I said YES!”

The couple celebrated their one year anniversary earlier this year, with King capturing the occasion on social media.

“Proud to celebrate one year with this amazing man!” King wrote on Instagram in April. “I love you so much! You’ve only brought wonderful love kindness and patience into my life! I’m very lucky.

“Happy anniversary Powerful!” she concluded the post, referencing his Instagram username.

King was previously married to Andrew Ferguson. The couple married only a few weeks after they met, and announced their divorce one year later. But King said, even in the midst of her painful divorce, that she would be open to becoming a wife again.

“It’s not that I wouldn’t wanna get married again, I just wouldn’t wanna go through a divorce again — because that’s pretty s—y,” she previously told PEOPLE. “It can make you feel like a failure.”

“I still, of course, believe in love. Totally. And I think that having that kind of belief and faith is what will bring goodness into your life,” King added. “I’m a romantic.”

It was King and fellow opening act, Maren Morris, that at least partly inspired Lambert to make her upcoming tour an all-female tour.

“There are all these factors when you put a tour together,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “I started naming artists and I thought, maybe it would be cool to do all girls because [Maren Morris] is inspiring me, she’s kicking a––. And I love Elle King.”

“Then thinking about new artists, I always try and bring a young female singer-songwriter, so then having Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes, who are all beasts in their own way. It came together organically.”

King has not announced a wedding date, so it’s unclear if the nuptials will take place before she joins Lambert on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. King’s run with Lambert will occur from Sept. 13 to Sept. 28, and again from Oct. 17 to Oct. 26. Find a list of all of King’s upcoming shows, including her run with Heart this summer, by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Tim Mosenfelder