Miranda Lambert Shares Throwback Photo of First MuttNation March Ahead of CMA Fest

Miranda Lambert is encouraging fans to register for the upcoming MuttNation March at CMA Fest by sharing a throwback photo of her very first MuttNation March!

#TBT to our 1st #MuttNationMarch!We had over 1,000 people & found homes for over 60 dogs. Come march again on June 6 at #CMAFest to help more pups! And if you can’t be in Nashville, help out from home by registering for the virtual march. Register: https://t.co/a1Hp8Crj9s 💗 pic.twitter.com/a1lDDrxDq5 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) May 10, 2019

“[Throw back Thursday] to our 1st [MuttNation March]!” Lambert captioned the photo. “We had over 1,000 people & found homes for over 60 dogs. Come march again on June 6 at #CMAFest to help more pups! And if you can’t be in Nashville, help out from home by registering for the virtual march.”

The Texas native previously announced she was once again bringing the MuttNation March to CMA Fest, in honor of the MuttNation’s tenth anniversary.

“This year is [Mutt Nation]’s 10th Anniversary and we’re bringing back the [MuttNation March] presented by [Tractor Supply] to kick-off [CMA fest] and Celebrate,” Lambert captioned the video, which showed footage of last year’s event. “The more people that march, the more dogs we can help! Register at MuttNation.com.”

Lambert is passionate about her music, but just as passionate about her MuttNation Foundation, which she started in 2009 with her mother, Beverly.

“Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible,” Lambert previously said about MuttNation. “Just in this past year alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

The 35-year-old acknowledged that the non-profit wouldn’t be nearly as successful as it is without the support of her loyal fans.

“My fans always amaze me with their compassion and generosity,” Lambert boasted. “Knowing so many of us share this love for shelter pets adds another special connection between us and when I get to hear some of the fans’ stories about their rescues, it always touches my heart.”

Find more information, and register for the MuttNation March at CMA Fest, by visiting MuttNation.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rick Diamond