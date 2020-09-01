Miranda Lambert Shares New Single 'Settling Down'

After hitting No. 1 with "Bluebird," Miranda Lambert has a new single headed to country radio, the pensive "Settling Down." The song poses the question of whether or not Lambert should continue looking for something else, as her nomadic lifestyle would suggest, or appreciate what she has.

"I'm a wild child and a homing pigeon / Caravan and an empty kitchen / Bare feet on the tile with my head up in the clouds," the chorus reads. "One heart goin' both directions / One love and a couple of questions / Am I settlin' up or settlin' down?" Lambert wrote the song with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, who also served as her co-writers on "Bluebird." "Settling Down" is the third single from Lambert's November 2019 album Wildcard, following "It All Comes Out in the Wash" and "Bluebird."

The Texas native released her new single just before the CMA Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, where she was the most-nominated artist this year with seven nods. That gives her a total of 55 career nominations and makes her the most-nominated female in country music, slightly edging out Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year.

Several of Lambert's nominations were for "Bluebird," which was nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Wildcard was nominated for Album of the Year, and Lambert herself was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. She was also nominated for Musical Event of the Year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" alongside Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

"Bluebird" gave Lambert her first solo No. 1 in six years and the singer told Variety that country music is a genre where all artists rely on No. 1 songs "a lot."

"I’ve made a career on having a hit and then having six in between that didn’t go there," she said with a laugh. "It’s been up and down — a roller coaster. But having this right now, this song, especially in the time that we’re in, I feel like it’s very fitting. And when you see a No. 1 next to your name with a song you wrote with two of your friends, it’s amazing. When you’re in people’s homes and in their cars, you can tell the difference when you play ‘em live. Period, the end. No. 1 is not that often for me, so I’m very thankful."