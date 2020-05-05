Miranda Lambert Reveals Major Storm Damage to Her Farm: 'God Keeps Reminding Us Who’s in Charge'

✖

A major storm blew through Nashville on Sunday night, leaving thousands of residents without power and downing trees throughout the city and surrounding areas. Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin were two of those affected, and Lambert shared photos of the damage to her farm on Instagram on Tuesday. The slideshow began with a photo of Lambert standing in the woods and resting her arm on a large fallen tree, which appears to have had its roots ripped from the ground.

Other images showed a number of trees down on the farm of varying sizes, some split in half and others with their roots now out of the soil. "The storms that came through TN this weekend took a toll on our farm," Lambert wrote. "So very thankful no one was hurt Including animals and structures. A ton of huge old trees just uprooted and snapped in half. I know, like us, a lot of folks in Nashville and surrounding area’s don’t have power. I think that’s the lesson, for me anyway. God keeps reminding us who’s in charge."

Lambert and McLoughlin share their farm with over 20 animals and several vehicles, including a 2020 Airstream Globetrotter that they just recently acquired. On Sunday, the Texas native shared a slideshow revealing the couple's new purchase, explaining that even though she can't currently travel on tour due to the coronavirus, she still plans on seeing the country her way.

"When people ask me questions about all the traveling I’ve done, my answer is pretty much the same every time," she wrote. "I’ve been everywhere but I haven’t seen much of anything.' I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show , and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been." Lambert shared that after spending the last few months at home, which she called "a much needed break and time to nest," she came to a realization.

"Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband , and we decided to add a family member," her caption continued. "Y’all Meet 'The Sheriff.' A 2020 Airstream Globetrotter. I’ve been a vintage trailer collector for years and this is my very first new one. I’m letting go of a few vintage to make room for adventure in this silver gem! I don’t like change but I’m learning to embrace it. Until I get get back on Elvira and tour, I’ll be pulling this rig all over the country. I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes. #highwayvagabonds #livinlikehippies #BandMetour."