Miranda Lambert Lashes out About Country Radio Myth That Women Dislike Other Female Artists

Miranda Lambert is speaking out about the myth that men get more time at radio because women dislike listening to other female artists. The 35-year-old says the idea is absurd, and she is no longer willing to remain silent on the subject.

“I’m actually exhausted from all the conversation,” Lambert admitted to Pollstar. “I’m sick of it, and I figured, ‘Why don’t we just go do something?’ Put the music on the road, give it to the people – and hopefully, they hear what they need in these songs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert has had huge successes with her songs, with both men and women in her shows, even though not all of them have been hit singles at radio.

“I look for the dads or the husbands, who came with their girls,” the Texas native said. “Because there are a lot of men out there who love the message, or they just want someone they love to have a really good time. You’ll see them in meet and greet, the wife walking a little bit tilted ahead, and he’s behind, just letting her have her night.

“When I sing ‘Automatic,’ I really try to make eye contact with them,” she continued. “There’s something about that song, and what it says that puts people in their life, especially the men. They have so much to relate to, because who doesn’t want to be part of a ball of fire? The emotional, moody, crazy part is part of being with a woman who excites you. You’d be surprised, all the boys with their great big beers singing every word of ‘Hell On Heels.’”

Lambert believes that if radio would give women a chance, their music would be as successful as male artists.

“It’s just being heard,” she said. “That’s all it takes. Because if people really hear it, they know; they remember and respond. We’d love to have that radio play, because it helps a ton. And if you get on board with the new artists, especially for the young girls listening, you give that (music) to a lot of passionate women looking for their own lives (on the radio).”

Lambert head out on her all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in September, with Pistol Annies joining Lambert for all shows, along with a rotating list of opening acts including Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

“If the side effect is we can’t be ignored anymore, great,” Lambert said. “If it doesn’t work, that’s okay, too. We’re still gonna be out there, making great music, rocking the fans and having fun.”

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM