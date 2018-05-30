Miranda Lambert Releases ‘Keeper of the Flame’ Video

Miranda Lambert has just released the video for her latest single, “Keeper of the Flame.” The song is the third single from her platinum-selling 2016 The Weight of These Wings album.

The video for “Keeper of the Flame” shows Lambert preparing for a show, from packing up the buses to sound check to getting ready, before finally performing in front of a screaming crowd. But while the video might be simple, the song, written by Lambert along with Natalie Hemby and Liz Rose is an important part of her latest record.

“Keeper of the Flame,” which says, “I’m the keeper of the flame / The teller of the story / Keeper of the flame / For the ones that came before me / For the little pilot lights waiting to ignite / Like fireflies in the rain / Keeper of the flame,” is one of 24 tracks on The Weight of These Wings. The project some called a “divorce album,” since it was released a year after her divorce from Blake Shelton, although Lambert disputes that clarification.

“It’s not a divorce album,” Lambert insists the Cleveland Scene. “Divorce isn’t a big enough deal to deserve an entire record. It’s part of the story, but I found happiness and playfulness on this record. It’s a little dramatic to call it a divorce album.”

“I just wanted to tell a story,” Lambert continued. “I was kind of wrapped up in a tabloid frenzy, and that’s completely the opposite of who I am. I’m a pretty private person. I wanted to tell my side of the story and use the emotions of going through something hard in your life. I think I achieved that.”

Regardless of the intention of The Weight of These Wings, the 34-year-old is undoubtedly getting plenty of inspiration for her next set of tunes. After splitting with her boyfriend of two years, Anderson East, earlier this year, Lambert is reportedly dating Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker, after his abrupt split from his wife, Staci. Although neither Lambert nor Felker have confirmed the relationship, the couple has been seen in public together.

The Turnpike Troubadours will open for Lambert for part of her co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour this summer, which kicks off on July 12 in Charlotte, N.C. She will play a few fairs and festivals in June.A list of all of Lambert’s upcoming shows can be found on her website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/mirandalambert