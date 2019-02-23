Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Was a Cover Model for Romance Novel ‘Lincoln Hospital’

Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin’s modeling past has gifted fans with one saucy piece of photography.

The NYPD police officer pursued a career in modeling in the past, which led to him being featured on the cover of a romance novel.

Author, Cassia Brightmore revealed the fun fact about McLoughlin’s career on her Twitter Sunday, a day after news broke that the “Tin Man” singer had secretly tied the knot with her new beau in a secret ceremony in Nashville.

Congratulations to Brendan McLoughlin! @people @TMZ just announced his marriage to Miranda Lambert!

You might recognize him as the cover model on my book, Lincoln Hospital as our beloved villain, Dr. Cian O’Reilly 😍

Wishing them all the best ❤#weddingbells #happycouple pic.twitter.com/zsSvDjYhoy — Cassia Brightmore (@cassiabr8tmore) February 17, 2019

Lambert announced Saturday that she and McLoughlin got married after two months of dating on Twitter, as well as sharing some snaps from the special day.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” Lambert wrote, alongside the hashtag “the one” and a heart emoji.

The wedding took place on Jan. 26 in Davidson County, Tennessee. The couple chose to keep the news quiet for three weeks before Lambert spilled the beans.

Shortly after the wedding news was announced, details about McLoughlin’s past surfaced, including how he had welcomed his first child back in November with Kailah Rettinger, as well as the fact that he was engaged to another woman, Jackie Bruno, before he found out about the baby.

Their engagement reportedly ended when Rettinger messaged Bruno to let her know that she was seven months pregnant with McLoughlin’s child.

Bruno’s mother, Carol Bruno, recently spoke out about the news of McLoughlin’s wedding, revealing her daughter was mortified when she heard the news.

“[Jackie] just wants to say that he’s just a lying, cheating, no good piece of garbage,” Carol told Us Weekly, claiming that the New York City police officer had been leading “a secret double life.”

Lambert and McLoughlin have stayed quiet on social media since the wedding announcement, though they were spotted walking around New York City with their wedding rings on Saturday.

The couple reportedly met on Nov. 2, three days before the before the birth of McLoughlin’s son, when Lambert performed on the set of Good Morning America alongside her musical group, Pistol Annies.