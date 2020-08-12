Miranda Lambert Feels 'Uneasy' Not Knowing When She Can Tour Again

✖

Miranda Lambert's Wildcard Tour was one of many affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which means the country star has been at home for a lot longer than she's used to. Speaking to New York's Country 94.7, Lambert opened up about how she's been coping during quarantine, sharing how she doesn't love the uncertainty surrounding a potential return date for touring.

"The first month I had a lot of fun," she said. "Well, not fun but I was like, 'OK, we're off. We'll probably be back on the road in a couple of months.'" The Texas native shared that she "cooked too much and ate way too much, and then I had to roll that back a little bit. There's stuff to do, it's just the adjusting of not knowing when I'm going to work again... it's uneasy."

As for what she misses the most about being on the road, Lambert answered, "the fans and the feeling." "I guess nothing made me realize that more than singing into a screen, which I absolutely hate," she admitted. "I just can't do it. I started this career 18 years ago for that feeling, not for my Zoom call. I just can't do it."

Lambert began her Wildcard Tour in January and is scheduled to conclude it in October 2020, though that's unlikely to happen at this point. When asked what she would tell the February 2020 version of herself, the 36-year-old cracked, "I don't need to panic because I'm exhausted because I'm gonna have plenty of time to rest!"

Just because she's not touring, that doesn't mean Lambert is off the road — she and husband Brendan McLoughlin recently took a trip up the East Coast in their new Airstream Globe Trotter, an experience Lambert said allowed her to actually experience the places she's visiting. "I travel for a living but I don't see much," she recently told Taste of Country Nights. "So this is the way to sort of actually experience things."

For the couple's next trip, Lambert shared that "We want to do the whole California coast thing." She has a few work commitments scheduled in September but is hoping to hit the open road after that, pointing out, "You gotta have time to do that, but that's what we have right now is time."