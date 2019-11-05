Miranda Lambert Continues Claim That Carrie Underwood Deserves CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year

Not long after the nominees for the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year were announced, Miranda Lambert claimed out of all the nominees, it was Carrie Underwood who deserved the trophy for the night’s highest honor. With the 2019 CMA Awards only a little more than a week away, Lambert is reiterating those claims, praising Underwood for all she has done to find herself on the list of nominees.

“I’m a huge fan of everyone in that category,” Lambert told Fox News. “But if you think about someone who hosted the CMAs pregnant, then started an all-female tour and then had a baby and then went right back on the road three months later… She has a brand, Calia by Carrie Underwood, and it lifts up women. She does Monday Night Football. I just feel like as a whole Entertainer of the Year should be someone that entertains in all facets of music.”

Underwood shares the Entertainer of the Year category with Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban, all worthy artists, but none as much as Underwood, at least according to Lambert.

“Currently being on tour with all female artists, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the work that goes into what we do,” Lambert posted on social media last month. “The most amazing job in the world. But it ain’t for the faint of heart. [Carrie Underwood] is on an all female tour too. The Cry Pretty Tour 360. She put out her first single in 2005 and from then on country music was changed for good. That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half. The Voice. The legs. The songs. The brand. The mom. The wife. The Okie. The Jesus lover. The blonde bombshell that is Carrie.

“She blows me away every time I hear her sing,” continued Lambert. “She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better. If you have never heard her sing ‘How Great Thou Art’ do yourself a favor and listen. I have her back in this picture and I’ll always have her back. So for the sake of sequins, Spanx and spray tans, take it home! You Carrie the torch!”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Coppola