Mel Tillis’ Funeral Arrangements Announced

Funeral arrangements for the legendary country music singer Mel Tillis have been announced, including a public funeral service for Monday.

Sykes Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee will hold a visitation on Monday. The public funeral service at Mount Hermon Baptist Church will be held at 3 p.m., reports Taste of Country. A private burial will follow.

Tillis’ family also held a service at Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church in Silver Springs, Florida on Saturday. Although fans were invited to this service as well, the family asked attendees not to take photos or film, WENN reports.

Tillis’ family also plans on hosting a public memorial service in January for fans and members of the music industry. The event will be held in Nashville, with details announced at a later date.

The Country Music Hall of Famer died on Nov. 19 at the Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida. The cause of death was reportedly respiratory failure. Tillis, who was 85 years old, had been hospitalized in 2016 for colon surgery.

During his seven-decade career, Tillis recorded over 60 albums and was a prolific songwriter. He was survived by his partner, Kathy DeMonaco, and six children, including singer Pam Tillis. He was also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandson and one brother.

Tillis’ last solo album, You Ain’t Gonna Believe This, was released in 2010.

Photo: Official Mel Tillis/Facebook