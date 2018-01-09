Watch Margo Price Perform Her New Single, ‘A Little Pain’

Margo Price is a force to be reckoned with in the world of country music, and the singer took her talents to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week when she performed her new single, “A Little Pain.”

The song details Price’s journey through the music industry, with the singer touching on the hardships she’s endured throughout her rise as the new darling of traditional country.

Price was backed by a full band a four-piece string ensemble, and she was perfectly confident as she owned the stage and even went into the crowd for the song’s final chorus.

“A Little Pain” can be found on Price’s latest album, All American Made, which has been just as critically acclaimed as her debut, 2016’s Midwestern Farmer’s Daughter. Price also delivered a web-only performance of the album’s title track, which can be seen below.

The singer is set to begin her Nowhere Fast Tour this month, which will see her make three stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in May.

“I used to work Layla’s Bluegrass & when I took trash out, I’d look up at the @theryman & dream of playing my own show there,” Price tweeted in December. “Can’t tell you how happy I am I finally get to May 19.”

Photo Credit: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert