Maren Morris to Perform at Billboard Music Awards

Maren Morris has been added to the list of performers for the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The newlywed revealed on social media that she will perform “The Middle,” her No. 1 collaboration with Zedd and Grey, during the live televised broadcast on Sunday, May 20.

BAY-BUH! We’re pulling out the stops with this one. This Sunday night! #TheMiddle_BBMAs ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/FZ5nXY7u3v — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 14, 2018

“BAY-BUH!” Morris shared. “We’re pulling out the stops with this one. This Sunday night! #TheMiddle_BBMAs”

Morris is proud to be part of a collaboration with artists from another genre, which she says is part of a positive trend in country music.

“When I look at songs like the Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line collaboration [‘Meant to Be’] being so successful at country, it leads me to believe that the boundaries are coming down and people just want quality,” Morris tells Billboard. “Fans don’t think that way about the genres, it’s just about good music.”

The 28-year-old, who also collaborated with Niall Horan on “Seeing Blind” for his Flicker album, hopes to share her talents with more artists from other genres in the future.

“I’d love to record with Ed Sheeran or Bruno Mars; they’re just such super talented artists,” says Morris. “Also I have been listening a lot to R&B artist Kehlani lately. I think she’s fantastic and would love the idea of recording with her.”

The singer’s latest single, “Rich,” is steadily climbing the charts. The song, written by Morris, along with Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz, was inspired by thinking of some of her former relationships, before falling in love with her now-husband, Ryan Hurd.

“I wrote this song, basically, as a kiss-off to any guy that tries to pull a fast one on you,” Morris says. “And it’s happened so many times that if you had a dollar for every time it happened, you’d be rolling in it.”

Morris is nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Female Artist, a category she shares with Miranda Lambert and Kelsea Ballerini.

Other performers for the ceremony include Christina Aguilera with Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Dua Lipa, BTS, this year’s Icon Award recipient, Janet Jackson, and Kelly Clarkson, who is also hosting the show.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, at 8:00 PM ET on NBC.

