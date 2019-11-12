Maren Morris Reveals Video of Upcoming Baby ‘Waving’ at Her in Sonogram

Maren Morris might still be several months away from welcoming her first child with her husband, Ryan Hurd, but thanks to technology, she has already seen her baby boy! The singer-songwriter posted a video on social media of the sonogram, which appears to show the baby moving his hand.

I got a wave today. 🥰👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/kFd39apSfV — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 11, 2019

“I got a wave today,” Morris captioned the post.

Morris announced she and Hurd were about to be parents on social media last month, along with the first shot of her growing baby bump.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris wrote when announcing the news. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Morris is thrilled to be having a son, even if she admits she was initially stunned by the gender news.

“I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women,” Morris told Radio.com. “I have an affinity for them. There’s women in my band, in my crew. I’ve never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I’m gonna have a girl ’cause I’m constantly surrounded by women. And I put a record out this year called GIRL. And nope — the test said it was a boy.”

Still, the Texas native insists she wasn’t upset by the news, not in the least.

“Honestly, I was so happy with either,” Morris continued. “But I’ve heard from a lot of boy moms since we released our news and they’re just like, ‘They love their mothers forever!’”

Morris is heading into the 2019 CMA Awards with the most nominations of any artist, with six nods, including for Album of the Year, for GIRL, and Female Vocalist of the Year. Morris will also take the stage twice, first with The Highwomen, as part of an all-female medley that includes Martina McBride, Gretchen Wilson, Sara Evans and more. Morris will later return to perform her recent No. 1 single, “GIRL.”

The 2019 CMA Awards, hosted by Carrie Underwood with help by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk