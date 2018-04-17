Maren Morris Responds to ACM Awards Route 91 Tribute Criticism

Sunday night’s ACM Awards marked a huge moment for the country music community, with many stars returning to the city for the first time since the mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1.

To remember the tragic event, many stars wore numerical pins to honor the 851 injured and the 58 killed during the shooting, and the show also opened with a tribute to the victims.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris, stood on stage to promote “the healing power of music,” offering a simple tribute to touch on the event but not create too much of a somber tone during the event.

While some appreciated the tribute, others weren’t too sold, including Rolling Stone Country, who tweeted, “The #ACMawards had every chance to pay overt tribute to victims, survivors and first responders of the Route 91 shooting. Instead, they dropped the ball.”

Morris saw the tweet and took note, responding that the focus of the moment was on country music fans.

The 28-year-old fired back, “Honestly, this is so unnecessary. Artists who want to talk about Vegas HAVE talked about it and everyone just wants to exhale. How about you ask one of the country music fans who survived that night if they felt the “ball was dropped.” Or Jason. I think the ACM’s WERE respectful.”

Honestly, this is so unnecessary. Artists who want to talk about Vegas HAVE talked about it and everyone just wants to exhale. How about you ask one of the country music fans who survived that night if they felt the “ball was dropped.” Or Jason. I think the ACM’s WERE respectful. https://t.co/rrw5QVsoAV — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 16, 2018

Morris was referencing the fact that Aldean was performing on stage during Route 91 when the shooter began firing, with the star and his band rushing for cover along with concertgoers.

In a second tweet, she wrote, “I get that everyone has an opinion, but if you weren’t there and they aren’t YOUR fans who were taken, maybe don’t judge a show that’s trying to help everyone move on.”

I get that everyone has an opinion, but if you weren’t there and they aren’t YOUR fans who were taken, maybe don’t judge a show that’s trying to help everyone move on. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 16, 2018

Despite the negativity, Morris gave fans a positive update on Tuesday when she shared that she is currently in the studio working on new music.

“This month = Finally. In. The damn. Studio,” she tweeted.

This month = Finally. In. The damn. Studio. 🙌🏼✨ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 17, 2018

Morris’ debut studio album, Hero, was released in 2016, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the country starlet’s next offering.

Earlier this year, Morris was featured on “The Middle,” a collaboration with Zedd and EDM duo Grey, and she was also featured on last year’s “Craving You,” a duet with Thomas Rhett.i

Photo Credit: Getty / J. Merritt