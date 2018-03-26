Maren Morris Shares First Photo of Wedding to Ryan Hurd on Twitter

Maren Morris shared the first photo of her wedding to Ryan Hurd on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

The singer posted a picture of the happy couple’s first kiss during their wedding ceremony on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. Morris has been using Twitter to keep her fans posted on the wedding preparation, though she didn’t reveal a picture of the big moment until the next day.

My last turn home. pic.twitter.com/I48s4IdYzk — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 25, 2018



“My last turn home,” Morris wrote.

The 27-year-old singer has been engaged to Hurd since July of 2017. The two began seeing each other in December of 2015, though their friendship goes back even further.

The photos offer the first glimpse of Morris’s wedding dress, which she said was modelled after her mother’s iconoclastic short white gown.

“She was a bada— and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” Morris said. “I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress — just dreaming something up really cool, but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen.’ So I’m just waiting to get sketches back, but I know it’ll be perfect.”

Morris put a lot of thought into planning the intimate wedding ceremony, revealing that she didn’t want to incorporate too many traditional elements. Instead, she opted for a ceremony tailored specifically to the young couple.

“The wedding … I just want it to feel like us the people and not us the artists. We’re gonna have some tequila, my dog’s gonna be there,” Morris said earlier this year. “I want it to feel like a party. I don’t want it to be a stuffy, sit-down, plated dinner. No disrespect to people who like that.”

Morris and Hurd’s burgeoning romance has influenced more than their wedding plans. Morris recently told PopCulture.com that the two have been bonding creatively as well.

“Ryan and I’ve been together over two years so that’s the majority of this albums songs have been written during the time I’ve been with him,” Morris said. “So, it’s a lot more love songs, I’m just a happier human being this time around. I was going through a breakup during Hero or before Hero and this time it’s like I’m not as mopey and brooding. There will still be some of those songs but for the most part it’s very jovial and just happy to be alive. Happy to be here and do what I love and have found my partner in life so.”