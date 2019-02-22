Maren Morris Announces Release of ‘The Bones’ From Upcoming ‘GIRL’ Album

Good news, Maren Morris fans! The singer announces she is releasing a new song, “Bones,” on Friday, Feb. 22. The song is from her upcoming GIRL album.

“the house don’t fall when the bones are good…” Morris shared on social media. “out tonight at midnight EST”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris recently revealed the track list for GIRL, which includes collaborations with both Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile. Morris’ own husband, Ryan Hurd, also has a co-writing credit on two tracks on GIRL, the Brothers Osborne duet, “All My Favorite People” and “Great Ones.” But while Hurd might have only co-written two with Morris, his influence is felt in all of the songs on her next record.

“I’ve been in this amazing relationship and I got married in the time that I’ve written and started recording this album,” Morris told Country Living. “The new record, it has a lot of love in it. I don’t shy away from topics [like love], so I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

“I really trust his opinion, especially if I have a new song that maybe we didn’t write together, I always play him the mix the second I get it back, because I really trust his ear,” she added.. “I love that we’re such different artists … But he’s always been my biggest fan when it comes to my music and vice versa.”

Morris and Hurd originally met for a co-writing session, penning “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw, which is where sparks initially flew.

“I think that’s why I gravitated towards him in the beginning, because he’s such a dork and he makes me laugh and is, obviously, very good looking!” says Morris. “We’re just always joking around. I think, sometimes, you can take your job too seriously, especially [being] under a magnifying glass as an artist, so it’s nice to be with someone who gets exactly what you’re doing and can talk you down if you’re having a bad day and is just right there with you. He’s that for me.”

See a track list for GIRL below. The record will be released on March 8, one day before Morris kicks off her Girl: The World Tour with Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn. Find dates at Morris’ official website..

GIRL Track List:



1. “Girl”

2. “The Feels”

3. “All My Favorite People” (Feat. Brothers Osborne)

4. “A Song for Everything”

5. “Common” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

6. “Flavor”

7. “Make Out With Me”

8. “Gold Love”

9. “Great Ones”

10. “RSVP”

11. “To Hell & Back”

12. “The Bones”

13. “Good Woman”

14. “Shade”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer