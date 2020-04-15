Luke Bryan to Perform on Verizon’s 'Pay It Forward Live'

Luke Bryan is diving into the live concert arena with an upcoming performance for Verizon's Pay It Forward Live on Thursday, April 16. The performance will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Twitter @Verizon, Yahoo, Verizon's Facebook and YouTube pages, Fios Channel 501, AXS TV and FOX NOW and can be heard on iHeart and SiriusXM. The special is aiming to raise funds for fans' local businesses by encouraging viewers to shop online, buy gift cards or order a meal. In addition, Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses when the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE is used.

"When I heard about the Pay It Forward program Verizon was doing to support local small businesses I loved the idea of doing my part to help raise awareness for it," Bryan said in a statement. "These are the people who wake up every day living out their dreams and passions and bringing them into our communities. Let's all continue to do right, support each other and… Pay It Forward." In addition to Bryan's live performance on Thursday, the event will also be available on Verizon's platforms for one week following the live stream.

Verizon Pay It Forward launched on March 26 with Dave Matthews, and other performers have included Alicia Keys, Ryan Tedder, FaZe Clan's Nate Hill and Cizzorz, Marshmello, Pokimane, Hunter Pence and Damonte. Bryan's performance will take place just over one week before the American Idol judge was scheduled to release his upcoming album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. Last week, Bryan announced that album's release has been postponed to Aug. 7 due to the coronavirus, and in addition, his upcoming Proud to Be Right Here Tour has been pushed back to begin on July 10.

"I wanted to reach out myself and let you know that we have decided to push back the release of my next album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here to August 7, 2020 as well as the start of my Proud to Be Right Here tour to July 10, 2020," Bryan shared in a statement. "What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe. With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can't wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon."