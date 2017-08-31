Luke Bryan Releases Painfully Relatable New Single, ‘Light It Up’

Luke Bryan is back with new music!

The country superstar released his latest single, “Light It Up,” on Wednesday, and fans are already loving the relatable track.

“Here we go,” Bryan wrote on Instagram alongside the song’s artwork.

The slinking track sees Bryan receiving the cold shoulder from a lover after a fight, with the star waiting for a text or a phone call that doesn’t come.

“‘Light It Up’ is kind of a glimpse into how people communicate these days. People are breaking up with text messages, they’re getting back with text messages — they’re just on their phones so much,” Bryan told iHeartRadio in an interview about the thoroughly millennial song. “It’s about a guy that’s hanging on everything that’s happening on his phone, like ‘Please just light that screen up with your text message.’”

The singer also revealed that his next LP will arrive soon. Bryan’s last full-length release was 2015’s Kill the Lights, and the star is currently on the road with his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.

Photo Credit: YouTube / LukeBryanVEVO, Getty / Jeff Kravitz