Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Blushing Over Cheeky Comment Left on Wife Caroline’s Latest Post

Country megastar and American Idol judge, Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline absolutely own social media. Between hilarious pranks and flirty conversations, the two are beloved by fans for their honest, open communication and the pair’s latest exchange has many raising their eyebrows over an almost not-safe-for-work kind of response. Amid celebrations for the couple’s 13th anniversary last week, fans noticed Bryan left a cheeky response on wife, Caroline’s post honoring the couple alongside a collection of selfies and intimate moments.

“Happy 13th anniversary Love Bug. So glad you’re just as weird as I am!” she wrote alongside a heart emoji on series of photos of the two from over the years across the world, at home and with friends.

While the adorable post captured a spirited reply from fans congratulating the two on making it work after all these years together, many noticed Bryan replied with a naughty response of his own: “I love you. Knocking boots tonight.”

Bryan’s retort engaged more than 1,200 likes from fans, including a flurry of remarks to the award-winning star’s after hours comment that many couldn’t help but reply to with their own naughty responses, while others chimed in with simply a string of emojis ranging from skulls, alluding to death by the hilarity, to blushing faces and hearts.

“Best reply ever,” wrote one fan, as another echoed Bryan’s response was the “best comment ever!”

“[Caroline] is blessed!” added another alongside a laughing emoji.

“Funny story, one of my 19 year old coworkers thought your song was about dancing, another coworker says ‘I don’t think you understand what knocking boots means…” added another.

“Yes , ya’ll are made for eachother.. aren’t you lucky… you Get to be what she wants tonight,” one fan wrote, referencing his song and current single, “What She Wants Tonight.”

The Instagram message came just hours after Bryan shared his own tribute to Caroline, with whom he shares two children with, Thomas “Bo” Boyer, 11; and Tatum “Tate” Christopher, 9. The couple also adopted his sister’s three children, Til, Jordan, and Kris. After his sister died unexpectedly seven years earlier and his brother-in-law Ben passed away in 2014, Bryan and his wife took it upon themselves to take in the three children — something the doting mom says was never even given a second thought.

“We never thought twice about [adopting the kids],” Caroline told Robin Roberts in an ABC special. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

While Bryan and Caroline’s relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs over the course of their time together, the two college sweethearts were pulled back together through the magic of fate and kismet. After they started dating in the late ’90s while studying at Georgia Southern together, they later broke up for almost five-and-a-half years, but found their way back to one another and have stayed strong ever since due in part to their rock-solid foundation of shared values.

Bryan claims it was he who realized that they were going to spend the rest of their lives together, sharing that while patience played a big role in their love story, it was not a hard thing for him to understand upon their initial meeting.

“It took me eight seconds to figure it out — and it took her about eight years to figure it out,” he said. “I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like, ‘Who is that and how do I go talk to her? And, yep, I’m going to marry that girl.’”

