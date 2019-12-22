Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline’s Latest ’12 Days of Prankmas’ Shower Gag Has Fans Laughing out Loud

Proving how the couple that pranks together, stays together, country megastar Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Bryan have a hilarious sense of humor, and their latest in honor of the holiday season has fans seriously laughing out loud. In a series of videos shared to her Instagram on Thursday, Caroline revealed another gag in her “12 Days of Prankmas” celebration, puzzling the American Idol judge with a bar of soap, covered in nail polish that prevents it from lathering. Fans took to the comments section expressing their laughter through vibrant responses and strings of emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Dec 19, 2019 at 9:17am PST

“Day 7…. ‘Soapy Claus’ is back,” Caroline captioned the video. “So many people have told me that the soap prank last year was their favorite. So I did it again and had some friends get their husbands! Poor Luke was quick to catch on! Anyone who wants to try it…all you do is get a fresh bar of soap and coat it with clear nail polish. It won’t lather!”

Though she pranked him last year with the same gag, fans took to the comments section to LOL over the hilarious videos.

“This was my favorite prank last year too! But even more so, there was a comment from someone saying do us a solid and record him in the shower…. I was dying! [laughing emoji] Keep the laughs coming! You’re my favorite!” wrote one fan.

“These are my favorite posts to see every day,” added another.

“This is my fav,” one fan wrote alongside a string of applauding emojis. “‘It smells like gas’.. ‘that’s your problem!’”

“I look forward to these pranks everyday! Merry Christmas!” another wrote.

The couple’s celebrity friends and acquaintances, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard also commented with emojis.

The couple has been known to engage in some serious pranks against family and friends for years. While paying tribute to each other in honor of their 13th wedding anniversary this past month, Bryan and Caroline’s close friend, Cassie Kelley, wife of Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley spoke out about a NSFW prank the two pulled on the unsuspecting couple that was a memorable incident to say the least.

“Happy anniversary you two! The only couple who would order porn as a joke to our hotel room tv while we were out and giggle non-stop about it love y’all!” Kelley wrote in the comments section, to which Caroline replied: “Yes….that was terrible but so damn funny!!!!”

Bryan and Caroline recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary earlier this month, with Bryan thanking his wife for “putting up with [his] a—.” While the two have been together since the late ’90s and broke up for almost five-and-a-half years, they thankfully found their way back to one another and have stayed strong ever since due in part to their rock-solid foundation of shared values.

Bryan claims it was he who realized that they were going to spend the rest of their lives together, telling The Boot that while patience played a big role in their love story, it was not a hard thing for him to understand upon their initial meeting.

“It took me eight seconds to figure it out — and it took her about eight years to figure it out,” Bryan said. “I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like, ‘Who is that and how do I go talk to her? And, yep, I’m going to marry that girl.’”

