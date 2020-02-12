Listen to Russell Dickerson’s New Single, ‘Love You Like I Used To’

New music is here from Russell Dickerson! The Tennessee native just dropped “Love You Like I Used To,” a sweet romantic song likely inspired by his wife, Kailey. The song is from his upcoming, still-untitled sophomore album.

Dickerson hasn’t revealed too many details about his next record, but he did reveal that there is a song on the project that he wrote with Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley.

“We’re definitely branching out for this album,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com. “We already have, and I wrote a song with Charles Kelley, that’s gonna be on there.”

Dickerson and Kailey wed in 2013, and their marriage seems to be getting stronger with time. Their success, Dickerson claims, is due to one thing: putting the other person first.

“It’s just all about humility,” Dickerson explained to All Access. “One of my favorite quotes, when it comes to an argument, is, ‘Do you want to be one, or do you want to be the one that won?’ We would rather be one than have a right or wrong, or make anyone feel lesser than the other. It’s a lot about laying down your pride and apologizing.”

Dickerson and Kailey met in college, and began as friends, before their relationship blossomed into a romance –– although Dickerson once tried to break up with Kailey, which thankfully didn’t last long.

“I was an idiot,” Dickerson told Bobby Bones (via Sounds Like Nashville). “I had just signed my pub deal, and it was about to happen for Russell Dickerson. All these promises were made from that deal, like, ‘You’re going to get a record deal, you’re going to be on radio, you’re going to be on tour, you’re going to be gone, you’re going to be going, going.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t really have time for a relationship.’”

“Love You Like I Used To” follows “Every Little Thing,” which became Dickerson’s third consecutive No. 1 single, although he insists much of the credit belongs to his adoring wife.

“She started out driving the van, selling the merch, so she’s put her time in,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com. “Now we have a tour bus, praise the Lord. In the back we got it converted into an actual bedroom, which is amazing. She’s earned her keep to pay for her share of the bus.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer