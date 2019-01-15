Loretta Lynn Reacts to Upcoming Birthday Celebration Tribute Concert

Loretta Lynn has never had an official birthday party, but that will soon change. The country music icon will be celebrated with her upcoming Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert, with artists like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and more taking the stage to perform in her honor.

“I feel great,” Lynn gushed to PopCulture.com and other media. “[It] feels great. I love all the artists that’s coming on. I don’t know them, but I listen to them, and it’s great.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lynn is considered a pioneer in country music, but to the octogenarian, who will turn 87 on April 14, she merely wrote about what she knew.

“Well, when I would write a song, I guess that’d be what they’re talking about, isn’t it?” Lynn said. “I would write about my life and what was going on around me right at the time and how I was feeling and how some of the other girls were feeling out there. I tried to write for us all.”

Lynn released her latest Wouldn’t It Be Great album last fall, but is already working on new music, and writing as much as she can.

“I’ve done quite a bit,” Lynn shared. “I want to get back into it real good though like I used to write. I used to write all the time. Now I’m just writing when I want to and that’s not good, because I don’t want to.”

Brooks surprised Lynn by appearing at the media event announcing her tribute concert, where he appeared more as a fan than a fellow country music artist.

“I love you to pieces,” Brooks said to Lynn. “It’s just got better every time, every second. You know, I was 20 feet away from Katherine Hepburn in Radio City Music Hall when she said it. It’s this beautiful thing she said. She goes, ‘If a woman has it, it doesn’t matter what she doesn’t have. And if a woman doesn’t have it, it doesn’t matter what else she does have.’ I don’t know if I’ve ever met someone who has it as much as Miss Loretta does.”

Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert will be held on April 14. Other artists scheduled to appear include Martina McBride, Pistol Annies, Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town and more. Tickets will be available beginning on January 18 at BridgestoneArena.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EB Media