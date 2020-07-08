Loretta Lynn Says 'Country Music Will Never Be the Same' After Charlie Daniels' Death

✖

Loretta Lynn is remembering Charlie Daniels after the legendary musician died on Monday, using social media to pay tribute to the late icon. Lynn shared a message remembering Daniels on Instagram alongside a photo of him playing the guitar, clad in an American flag-print shirt, sunglasses and his signature cowboy hat.

"Country music will never be the same. Charlie was a heck of an artist," Lynn wrote. "I can’t even begin to count the number of times we worked together. He was so much fun! He was always such a good friend to me and I loved him. We’re all going to miss him so much. #charliedaniels." She shared the same words on Twitter along with a black and white photo of Daniels that read "Remembering Charlie Daniels, 1936-2020."

Lynn and Daniels worked together on numerous occasions and The Charlie Daniels Band played at Lynn's ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, in 2013. In 2019, Daniels wished Lynn a Happy Birthday on Twitter, counting himself as one of her "millions" of fans. "Loretta Lynn, if there is such a thing as royalty in country music you are definitely the Queen," he wrote at the time. "Happy birthday from one of your millions of fans. Much love. God bless and many more."

Daniels died on Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee from a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83. He left behind his wife of nearly 56 years, Hazel, their son, Charles William Daniels Jr., adopted grandchildren Evan Daniel Tubb and Ayala Grace Nowling, grandbuddies Taylor Corlew Jenkins and Bailey Wheeler and The Charlie Daniels Band family.

Both friends and fans alike have since taken to social media to remember Daniels after his death, with many sharing personal stories and memories of the famed musician. Randy Travis, who posted a video of himself and Daniels praying together, shared just one of the many memories the two made over the years in his tribute, writing, "A few years ago, Charlie had a colt born on my birthday and named him after me." Travis continued, "The memories go on and on, so I'll leave it at this — Charlie, thank you for everything you've done for me, your endless support of us, your unconditional love, and the sweet memories. It is my greatest honor to be your Country Music Hall of Fame classmate--you will live on forever as my hero… my friend. I love you."