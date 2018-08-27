Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert Reflect on End of The Bandwagon Tour

Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert’s co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour has officially come to an end. The trek wrapped up on Saturday night, August 25, in Chicago.

“We wanted to end on a good note, so we went to Chicago,” LBT member Kimberly Schlapman said (quote via CMT) from stage, before introducing bandmate Karen Fairchild, and explaining why their children joined them on stage for “Happy People.”

“We’ve been a band for a long, long, long time,” continued Schlapman. “We started in the living room at my house, because I like to cook for everybody. Then we moved up to a minivan. And then we moved to a 15-passenger van. Then we moved up to a bus. But then we moved back to a van. Because that’s what happens in the music business sometimes. But we want to take you on our journey, and tonight you are with the band,” she said, launching into their early hit, “I’m With the Band.”

Lambert also explained how much the tour meant to her before singing “Tin Man,” the single that she wrote with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, and earned them an ACM Award for Song of the Year.

“When I get on stage — every single time I walk on stage — my goal is to make you feel everything I can possible make you feel before you leave the building,” Lambert noted. “Because that’s what music is, and that’s what music does. And I use this every day of my life. To heal me, and to get me through some sh**. And that’s what this song did for me.”

Both acts also took to social media to share not only their sadness at the ending of the tour, but also their mutual fondness for each other.

“We love you @mirandalambert,” Little Big Town posted. “You are a true friend and a force on that stage. Here’s to the most inspiring summer!! #thebandwagontour #geton

“This says it all,” Lambert wrote, alongside a pic of herself along with Little Big Town and opening act Tenille Townes. “One of the most memorable tours of my life. Friends celebrating music together. It doesn’t get much better than that. Thanks to everyone who came out to see us! It means the world! See y’all down the road!”

Little Big Town is hard at work on a new album, while Lambert is focusing on her work with the Pistol Annies, who just completed their third studio album.

