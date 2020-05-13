Lee Brice Details His Anniversary Celebration With Wife Sara Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Lee Brice and his wife, Sara, celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on April 20, and Brice made sure to make the day a special one for his wife despite the fact that they had to essentially stay home. "I took her out to the farm, put a little table on the dock and had a little dinner for her and then I gave her a massage," Brice told Taste of Country Nights this month.

He also joked about his hit "Hard to Love," saying, "The 'Hard to Love,' it comes off a little differently now. She's like, 'When are you gonna get back on the road?'" Brice and Sara share two sons, Ryker and Takoda, and 2-year-old daughter Trulee, and Brice shared that he knows his family is in as good of a situation as they can be during the current pandemic. "I would say, I try to look at the positives and I'd give it a 10, a 10 like it's been good for us," he said. "I do know that there are so many people in a whole lot different situation, tighter spaces. So I just think about them a lot and I'm just trying to be real appreciative of the space that I got and the time that I got."

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas from our family to yours!! A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Dec 25, 2019 at 5:18am PST

Brice is currently working on his next album, a process that has become remote due to the pandemic. "I'm at the end of finishing my next record, at the end of next month I'll be done with it," he shared. "We're excited. I've been singing in my studio, running the old Pro Tools like when I was a kid and I learned how to do it I'm like, 'I'm my own engineer!' Singing, and all that stuff. It's slower going, but it's been nice to get back in there and grind like that." On May 15, Brice will release a new song, "Hey World," which he previously released as an acoustic version.

"I'm just blown away by your comments and how much you like the song," Brice told fans in an Instagram video. "So we did a real version and I'm just gonna release it on Friday. I just appreciate y'all so much for hanging around, I know everybody's kind of stuck at home. But at least we're making some music and I'm really glad y'all like this."