LANCO’s ‘Born to Love You’ Featured on ‘The Ranch’

The Ranch premiered its latest batch of episodes on Netflix on Friday, June 15, and country fans might recognize a familiar song when they tune in.

LANCO has been featured on the show with their song “Born To Love You,” the second single from their debut album, Hallelujah Nights. The song is featured in the second episode of the ten that premiered on Netflix as the first part of the show’s third season.

Speaking to The Boot, band member Brandon Lancaster acknowledged that the success they had with storytelling lead single “Greatest Love Story” while noting that they wanted to give fans a bit more insight into themselves as a group.

“That’s one reason why we’re excited about this song: It pays homage to where we all come from,” he said of “Born To Love You.” “We grew up in little towns across the Southeast, and we all come from different places, but when you start talking about it, they all kind of sound like the same place. This song paints that picture of who we are and where we’re from.”

“Also, we wanted the first record to display the stage in life we’ve been going through for the past few years,” Lancaster continued. “A lot of that is about coming of age and discovering who you are. This song explores that, and talks about how, when you’re from a certain place, you may feel that a certain path is set out for you, but if there’s a person that you love in your life, no matter what you end up doing or where you end up going, you’re kind of doing it for them anyways. You’re born to love them.”

The Ranch premiered the first 10 episodes of its third season, notable because they saw the exit of Danny Masterson, who was fired from the series in December after multiple women accused the actor of sexual assault.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch,’” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement at the time, according to Variety. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

LANCO is currently serving as the opening act, along with Brothers Osborne, on Dierks Bentley’s Mountain High Tour. A list of all of their upcoming shows can be found at lancomusic.com.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Lanco Music