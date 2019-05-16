Lady Antebellum Offers Tease of Heartbreaking ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ Video

Lady Antebellum is only one day away from the release of their new single, “What If I Never Get Over You,” and now the trio is sharing a snippet from the official video for the heartbreaking single.

“First look at the ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ music video,” Lady A shared on social media.

The group, made up of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, previously revealed that they chose the song as the debut single from their upcoming new record, in part because of how powerfully it tugged on their own heart strings.

“So, ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ is definitely about that feeling – I think right after you break up, there’s that moment that whether you were the one that did the breaking up or got broken up with, that you wonder if you’ll ever find that same connection and love,” Kelley conceded. “And I know I felt like that before. Before I met [my wife] Cassie, I had a longtime girlfriend, and I mean, it was years of feeling that, ‘Am I ever gonna find anyone like her? Was that the one?’

“I think that’s why it is kind of a universal message,” he added, “and that’s what this is about.”

The song is reminiscent of their former mega-hit “Need You Now,” a welcome return to a sound that they spent the last decade moving away from.

“After ‘Need You Now,’ we needed a little separation from that,” Kelley shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “So, it wasn’t like ‘Oh, that’s the band that does ‘Need You Now,’ and then it’s like ‘Here’s a second version of it, but it’s not quite as good’ or ‘Here’s a third version of it, but it’s not quite as good as ‘Need You Now.” I think naturally we had to push ourselves and try different things like ‘Downtown,’ ‘Bartender,’ not to mention to become a live act you need stuff like that.”

Lady Antebellum has had several more runs to the top of the charts, which is why they are now ready to return to that heart-aching ballad their fans love.

“We’re bringing ten-plus more years of life into that process, so it’s familiar,” added Scott. “It feels very familiar and cozy. I know that’s a funny word, but it does. It feels so comfortable, but it’s also fresh because we’re in the middle of talking about what it’s like to be parents of toddlers and my little girl starting Kindergarten. And, you know, we have babies that are keeping us up at night and so all those things that are working their way into the music as well.”

