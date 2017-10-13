Lady Antebellum Invites Fans to Be in New Music Video for ‘Army’

Lady Antebellum is gearing up to create the music video for their song “Army,” and the country trio wants its fans to be the stars.

The group has teamed up with National Geographic, Musicians on Call and iHeartMedia to honor veterans and their families, with National Geographic producing a music video for “Army.”

On Nov. 7, National Geographic will premiere a mini-series titled The Long Road Home, which will focus on the members of the U.S. First Cavalry Division ambushed in Iraq in 2004 as well as their family members.

“Throughout our career we have been lucky enough to meet some incredible military veterans and their families,” band member Hillary Scott told Billboard. “‘Army’ has such a special meaning to us and when we were writing this for our families we had no idea how much of a universal feeling it would draw out of our fans. Whether it be their teacher, mom or best friend, we are looking forward to watching the stories that come through and create an incredible music moment that will also recognize the heroic sacrifices of our troops and their families.”

Fans can share the images of their heroes on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MyArmyContest, tagging @NatGeoChannel and sharing will give them a chance to be featured in the music video.

National Geographic has also launched the #LongRoadHome campaign, which will donate $1 to Musicians on Call for every time the hashtag is used for up to $75,000 total.

