Lady A’s Hillary Scott Proud to Represent Women in Country Music

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott might be the only woman in the trio, which also includes Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, but it’s a badge she proudly wears. The 32-year-old was recently honored at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, part of what she hopes is a movement to finally give women the recognition in country music they have worked so hard for, and deserve.

“What I think that it is really timely is, I think that the female perspective in music, but especially in country music is so needed,” Scott shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “Just that emotion, that heart, that we as women bring to anything we do. So I think that perspective on the radio and that perspective being recognized is really important. And coming off of CMT Artist of the Year this year, we’re all very ‘I am woman here, hear me roar.’”

“I think we were able to show so many people, everybody who tuned in or who heard about it: you can be in competition, a healthy competition with incredible women, but not compare yourselves to each other,” she added. “And be who you are in your own strength and what you bring. And who you’re created to be as an individual and still make a huge impact.”

Scott was honored at the SESAC Nashville Music Awards, held on Sunday, Nov. 11, for co-writing Lady A’s recent “Heart Break” single. For Scott, she is as much a songwriter as she is anything else, in business or in life.

“I am songwriter first,” shared the married mother-of-three. “I would say when you ask, ‘Okay Hillary, who are you? What do you do?’ What I do is I write songs and I get to perform them, and tour and perform them live. But SEASAC was the first contract I ever signed. I was 18 years old, it was before I signed my publishing deal. So I’ve been a part of this family for a really long time.”

“So being here tonight to celebrate the songwriters that craft – the miracle of just walking into a room with other people with nothing and coming out with something that people hear and can sing along to and that honestly can change lives is really an unbelievable thing,” she continued. “And so to be here to be able to celebrate that, to get to do that for a living, I am just so grateful. And so it’s a great night to celebrate.”

Lady Antebellum is nominated for an upcoming CMA Award, for Vocal Group of the Year, a category they share with LANCO, Little Big Town, Midland and Old Dominion. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.