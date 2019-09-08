Kylie Rae Harris Fans Flocking to Video of Country Singer’s Sheryl Crow Cover With 6-Year-Old Daughter

Kylie Rae Harris fans turned to Instagram to mourn the country singer’s death in a three-car accident in New Mexico on Sept. 4. One particular post in June, showing Harris singing Sheryl Crow‘s “If It Makes You Happy” with her daughter, 6-year-old Corbie, has attracted attention. Fans have called the video “heartbreaking” and “chilling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Rae Harris (@kylierh) on Jun 26, 2019 at 8:41am PDT

“Getting to sing one of my favorite [Crow] tunes with my [6-year-old] was probably the highlight of my night,” Harris wrote in the caption of the June 25 post. “I’ve enjoyed playing every month at [Cadillac Plaza], because it allows me to do stuff I wouldn’t normally do (like covers), as well as try out brand new songs and fumble my way through old ones. Thanks to all who came out and made Corbie feel like a Star.”

In the comments, fans said the video was tragic to see now, and they hope Corbie will grow up cherishing this moment with her mother.

“This is so beautiful yet so heartbreaking at the same time I really hope [Crow] sees this,” one fan wrote. “You both sounded amazing and it’s one of my favorite [Crow] songs to! My thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to her daughter and all who knew and loved Kylie! Rest In Peace [Harris] you’ll be missed and never forgotten!”

“This gives me the chills..we’ve got to be more careful,” another fan wrote.

“Prayers baby girl, may you find comfort in your mamas voice in any way possible forever and always,” another fan typed.

“Forever listen to your mamas voice it will bring you comfort in your years to come,” one fan chimed in.

The 30-year-old Harris was killed in a car crash in northern New Mexico while on her way to a music festival in Taos. Maria Elena Cruz, 16, was also killed in the crash.

Authorities have said speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash, with the Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe reportedly saying Harris was to blame.

“At this time I will say with most certainty that Miss Cruz was an innocent victim of this senseless crash caused by Ms. Harris,” Hogrefe told the Taos News.

Hogrefe said investigators believe Harris clipped the back of another vehicle, sending her going into traffic the opposite direction. She crashed head-on into an SUV driven by Cruz.

Harris’ mother, Betsy Cowan, told PEOPLE her daughter “struggled” with alcohol use, but did not go into further detail.

“If you’ve ever had to take defensive driving, they say sleep deprivation, emotions and alcohol are the top three contributors to most wrecks,” Cowan said. “And so any one of those things could have done it… She had driven 11 or 12 hours that day, and I’m sure that she was exhausted and she was emotionally exhausted. And I think we all know that what that does to you.”

Harris, who lived in Wylie, Texas, released a self-titled EP in March and was scheduled to perform at the Big Barn Dance festival the day after her death. The EP included a song called “Twenty Years From Now,” which she dedicated to her daughter.